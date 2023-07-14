Zayn Malik Breaks Silence On Allegedly Shoving Ex-Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda Hadid For The First Time!

Zayn Malik has finally decided to address the allegations that he pushed Gigi Hadid’s mother. In 2021, Zayn Malik was accused of assaulting Yolanda Hadid. Zayn Malik did not reveal any details about the incident, but did say that he handled the situation amicably. Continue reading!

Zayn Malik, the former member of One Direction, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast for the first time in 6 years to discuss many aspects of his life, Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi Hadid, made several allegations against him. He discussed it and emphasised the importance of resolving family issues at home.

Zayn had remained silent for nearly two years, never bothering to respond publicly. But now he’s talking about the episode in which he refers to her daughter Khai as the reason he never thought of bringing things out in public.

Zayn Malik Discusses Yolanda Hadid’s Allegations Against Him.

According to Hollywood Life, in an interview with Alex Cooper on his podcast Call Her Daddy, Zayn Malik discussed not publicly responding to Yolanda Hadid’s allegations.

TMZ obtained court documents in 2021 that revealed an alleged altercation between Yolanda and Malik at the Pennsylvania home shared by Malik and Gigi while she was in Paris.

Despite Malik’s denials about having been physical with Yolanda, court documents claim he “pushed her [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing physical and mental pain.” It was alleged that Gigi’s former partner made some remarks to her during the incident while she was on the phone, according to TMZ.

When the host of Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper, asked Malik about the incident, he replied, “For me like… I don’t usually get involved when people say things online, whether they have anything to do with me or not, because the most valuable thing I have in life is time.”

In a toxic environment, the former one-direction member explained that it takes time to explain himself and justify his position. “The only thing I really cared about was the situation I was in, the events that transpired, and the people involved know what happened,” Zayn explained. I simply did not want to draw attention to anything.”

“I wasn’t trying to engage in a negative back and forth with her, nor was I writing anything online that my daughter might read.” he explained. Malik believed that if something happened in the family, he would rather “keep it in the family” rather than have a “whole audience of people.”

Zyan Malik And Gigi Hadid Share Custody Of Their Daughter Khai.

The singer revealed that he and Gigi share custody of their daughter Khai 50/50. Malik revealed details about his daughter for the first time. According to him, he is always “hands-on” with his child whenever possible. I would have 60 percent custody if I could.” In fact, the singer revealed that Khai was the sole reason he came to the podcast.

“My only thought is to set a good example for her,” he said. It is for those reasons that I am conducting this interview.” I used to get anxious just having a conversation like this in an environment like this,” Zayn said. And I want her to be able to look at me and say, ‘Yo, my dad’s doing this, you know, he’s the man. He’s calm.”

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Relationship.

Zyan Malik first met Gigi Hadid at a Victoria’s Secret party in 2015. They had a public on-and-off relationship for nearly 6 years. They had their daughter Khai in September 2020 and have been co-parenting her since their divorce in 2021.

Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn of striking her in 2021. The former One Direction member was charged with four counts of harassment and pleaded not guilty to all of them. Gigi Hadid and Zayn split up after the altercation, but they are still raising their daughter Khai together.