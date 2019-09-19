Zayn Malik’s Sister, Safaa Gets Married At 17: Singer Not Happy At This Decision

The legal age to get married in India is 18 for girls and 21 for boys. However, we’ve seen child marriages happening here since time immemorial. However, superstar Zayn Malik’s sister has ditched all these norms and decided to marry at the age of 17 only with her full consent. However, the Global sensation doesn’t seem to be very excited about it.

Zayn has is a brother to three adorable sisters, older sister Doniya, and two younger sisters, Waliyha and Safaa. As his sister turned 18 just recently, Zayn’s mother Trisha Malik took to her Instagram to share pictures of her daughter, as she gets married to her boyfriend Martin Tiser in England. While the lovebirds tied the knot, Trisha Malik shared pictures from the private ceremony that saw the bride and the groom posing for pictures. In the pictures shared by Trisha, Martin and Safaa’s ceremony pictures were adorable with family and friends around but missed the face of Brother Zayn Malik. Bride Safaa looked ravishing in heavy make-up, perfectly styled braid and red and gold embroidered salwar kameez with a red dupatta on her head, while the groom Martin looked dashing in a white coat and pants. Zayn’s mother Trisha also captioned the post, “My baby girls big day,” and shared a series of pictures which saw family members at the ceremony but not brother Zayn.

View this post on Instagram My baby girls big day ❤️❤️🙈🥰🥰 A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 17, 2019 at 4:34am PDT

Zayn Malik has been born and brought up in Bradford, West Yorkshire to parents Yaser Malik and Trisha Malik. The teenage pop sensation acclaimed his fame when he entered as a solo contestant on the British music competition ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, since then, Zayn was a part of the band One Direction which made many hit songs finally splitting up.