‘Zebra Crossing’: Shilpa Shetty Mocked For Wearing Black, White Stripes Outfit At An Event!

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the hottest and well-maintained heroines in the industry. She remains in the limelight for one reason or the other. From her yoga and exercise routine to her evergreen looks, Shilpa is always a topic of discussion among media. Recently, the actress was spotted in a stylish avatar at an award function. Although she put her best foot forward in terms of outfit choice, Shilpa is still getting trolled for her look.

Shilpa reached the event in black and white stripes dress

Shilpa arrived in a glam avatar at the event wearing a two piece black and white striped outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and glammed up her makeup with a red lip shade. Before going to the venue, the actress posed for the camera with a wide smile. However, netizens did not like Shilpa’s dress and is now being trolled for it.





A user wrote, “Zebra in the party.” Another stated, “She is getting the feeling of Met Gala!” A third one joked, “Zebra crossing!” “Urban zebra!”, read a fourth comment. “Discovery people have also come with camera”, penned one user.

Shilpa work front

Talking about Shilpa Shetty’s work front, she will soon be seen in ‘KD – The Devil’ alongside Sanjay Dutt. In the film, she will play the role of Satyavati. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. This film is set in the 1970s. Besides this, Shilpa has ‘Sukhi’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline.