Aamir Khan and Gouri Spratt Reportedly Getting Married On July 5 In an Intimate Wedding I.e. 60th Birthday of The Actor

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is once again making headlines, this time due to reports suggesting that he may be preparing to marry his partner, Gouri Spratt. According to multiple reports, the couple is considering taking their relationship to the next level and formalizing their bond through marriage. If the reports prove accurate, this would mark Aamir Khan’s third marriage.

Aamir Khan and Gouri Spratt

Aamir Khan and Gouri Spratt Getting Married

Sources claim that the actor is keen on keeping the ceremony private and intimate, with only close family members and trusted friends in attendance rather than organizing a lavish public celebration. The speculation comes months after Aamir introduced Gouri Spratt to the public on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Since then, the couple has occasionally been the subject of media attention, although they have largely maintained a low-profile relationship.

Aamir Khan and Gouri Spratt

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According to reports, the wedding is expected to reflect the couple’s preference for simplicity and privacy. Sources close to them suggest that they have been living a stable and happy life together for over a year and now wish to celebrate their relationship with their loved ones. Earlier this year, Aamir had spoken candidly about his relationship with Gouri. He revealed that she lived in Bengaluru and that he frequently traveled there to spend time with her.

Aamir Khan and Gouri Spratt

The actor noted that their relationship remained away from the spotlight largely because media attention in the city was limited. When asked previously about the possibility of marrying again at the age of 60, Aamir had responded with characteristic humor, saying that marrying for a third time at his age might not seem appropriate. However, he also added, “Let’s see what happens,” leaving the door open to future possibilities.

Aamir Khan and Gouri Spratt

Reports now suggest that July 5 has been identified as a potential wedding date, although neither Aamir nor Gouri has officially confirmed the development. Sources close to the family claim that the couple has already built a strong foundation together and feels ready to celebrate their commitment in the presence of family and close friends. One source reportedly stated that the two have been living together as a family for more than a year and are enjoying a happy and stable phase in their lives.