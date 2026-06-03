Ranveer Singh Gets Relief as FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive in ‘Don 3’ Dispute With Immediate Effect

The ongoing dispute surrounding Don 3 appears to have moved toward a resolution, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) officially withdrawing its Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against actor Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. The decision came after the intervention of key industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India, and the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA).

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh Got Relief

The development follows a legal notice reportedly sent by Ranveer Singh to FWICE challenging the directive issued against him last month. Speaking on the matter, FWICE President B.N. Tiwari emphasized that the move should not be viewed as a victory or defeat for either side. “We are withdrawing the Non-Cooperation Directive following requests from IMPPA, the Producers Guild, and CINTAA. We have been advised to sit together with the producers’ bodies and work toward a fair solution that does not create difficulties for producers, directors, or actors. There is no question of anyone winning or losing in this matter,” Tiwari said.

Ranveer Singh

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According to reports, Ranveer Singh served a legal notice to FWICE earlier this week. While the contents of the notice have not been made public, the actor’s move reportedly prompted fresh discussions among the concerned parties. The controversy traces back to April 2026, when filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE regarding issues related to Don 3. Subsequently, the federation issued a Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer Singh, effectively asking its members not to collaborate with the actor until the dispute was resolved.

Ranveer Singh

The disagreement reportedly stemmed from Ranveer’s decision to exit Don 3 after spending nearly three years associated with the project. Farhan Akhtar’s production banner, Excel Entertainment, allegedly claimed that the actor’s departure caused substantial financial losses and disrupted the film’s production plans.

Ranveer Singh

According to reports, Excel Entertainment submitted documentation to support claims that approximately ₹45 crore had already been spent on the project before Ranveer’s exit. The production house also reportedly provided responses to concerns that had been cited as reasons for the actor’s withdrawal. In response to the controversy, Ranveer Singh’s team had earlier issued a statement stressing the actor’s respect for both the film industry and the iconic Don franchise. The statement noted that Ranveer chose to remain silent throughout the controversy because he believed professional disagreements should be handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.