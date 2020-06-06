Actor Ronit Roy came into the limelight with the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and then even as Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Ronit Roy got married to a homemaker Neelam in 2003 and has been very quiet about his relationship till now. In an interview with ET Times, Ronit Roy opened up about his marriage with Neelam isn’t something made in heaven and the couple had to work hard on it.

The actor was quoted saying by ET Times, “The point here that needs to be understood is when two people come together especially like Neelam and me. It was not like a marriage made in heaven or it was not like we were handed over this on a platter. We had to work on our relationship because she is a very strong individual and she likes things and her home in a particular way. She is an amazing homemaker and hence she has very strong likes and dislikes. I respect that about her.”

He further added, “It is the quality from where her love, loyalty and diligence towards her family come from. So, I can’t say that I want these and not want the rest. It’s the two sides of the same coin and a coin only works when it has two sides. Otherwise, it becomes useless.”

The actor continued that they are like everyone and they fight very often. “We are human beings. Sometimes I might be upset because of my driver but I may come home and yell at my wife. My wife can be irritated with something that might have gone wrong in the house and she might yell at me. So, it’s ok after all we are human beings sometimes we flare up we are not santh and mahatma’s to not get angry. We are normal people and live a normal life,” Ronit said.

