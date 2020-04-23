True indeed! A home is where your heart is and we all want our home to be oozing with all the love and care they’ve put into making it. It doesn’t matter what size your home is or how big/small it is. What matters is that the people living Inside can feel the warmth of the relation they share with each other. While we are happy with our 2 BHKs or even a single room flats, our favorite Bollywood stars are living life king size in their palatial and luxurious homes. We’ve taken you on a tour of many stars’ homes and today we are going to take you on an inside tour of Jalsa, the 100 crores home where Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the little one Aaradhya Bachchan reside.

The power couple, Amitabh ji and Jaya ji live with their family, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan in this massive bungalow. You may already have had a look at the family home from the outside, and if you’re lucky enough then you might have got a real-life glimpse of Jalsa, but we will now take you on an inside tour and give you a glimpse of the interiors of the Bachchan home.

An iconic director, Ramesh Sippy had gifted Jalsa to Amitabh Bachchan as a present for acting in his movie, Satte Pe Satta. Big B’s first house that he had bought, Prateeksha, is located just 1 Km away from Jalsa and it holds a special place in his heart. The front porch of Jalsa features a verdant garden with many potted plants, which bring a lush vibe to the entrance of their home.

This plush home has mirrored shelves, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass chandeliers, plush rugs, baroque pieces, spectacular paintings inspired by royal heritage and high traditional arches. Good use of earthy and warm tones with wood glamourises the house. One wall in Jalsa is dedicated to the family pictures of the Bachchan clan from different phases of their lives.

Let us know which celebrity’s home you would want us to give you a glimpse of, next!