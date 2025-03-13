Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Urge Paparazzi To Respect Raha’s Privacy

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met the Mumbai paparazzi on Thursday, addressing concerns over their daughter Raha’s privacy. The couple discussed various topics, including their experiences working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the growing concerns surrounding child privacy in the digital age.

Alia Bhatt had recently deleted Raha’s pictures from her Instagram after a security breach at Saif Ali Khan’s residence raised alarms about celebrity privacy. At the gathering, she urged media professionals and photographers to refrain from capturing or promoting unauthorised images of their daughter.

Citing India’s Child Privacy Law and Data Protection Law, Alia emphasised that using a minor’s pictures without parental consent is not permissible. “Legally, media and individuals cannot use a child’s images without the consent of their parents,” she stated.

In light of the security concerns faced by other Bollywood celebrities, Alia also spoke about her deepest fears regarding her daughter’s safety. “My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away,” she admitted, highlighting the vulnerability that comes with being in the public eye.

Ranbir Kapoor echoed her sentiments and reassured the media that they were not looking to take any legal action but were instead seeking cooperation. “It might sound like a privileged problem, but as parents, we are trying to protect our child as much as we can. With a smartphone in hand, anyone can do anything in today’s time. But you (the paparazzi) are like our family. We can request you, and you can help us achieve this,” Ranbir said.

Alia further clarified that while they are not looking to take strict measures, they would be left with no other option if their requests were repeatedly ignored. “We don’t want to push any action against anyone. But if somebody does not listen to us repeatedly, we will have to take steps,” she added.

When asked how photographers should handle encounters at public places like the airport, Alia suggested a balanced approach. “Let the child move first, and then you can take pictures of us. If you happen to capture Raha, please cover her face with an emoji before sharing it on social media,” she requested.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in 2022. They officially introduced her to the paparazzi at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch in 2023.