AR Rahman’s Viral Reaction to ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ Sparks Discussion After He Calls It Anti-National; Imtiaz Ali’s Film Wins Praise Across Borders

Director Imtiaz Ali’s latest film Main Wapas Aaunga continues to generate conversations among movie lovers and critics alike. The period romance drama, which explores themes of Partition, love, loss, and longing, has been receiving widespread appreciation for its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and soulful music. While the film’s box office performance remains moderate, positive word-of-mouth has helped its collections grow steadily.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman’s Reaction Going Viral

Amid the ongoing buzz, music maestro A. R. Rahman has grabbed attention after sharing a viral social media post related to the film, prompting fresh discussions online. AR Rahman recently shared a screenshot of a sarcastic social media post on his Instagram Story. The post humorously referred to Main Wapas Aaunga as anti-national, claiming that the film portrays Pakistan without the usual stereotypes often seen in mainstream narratives.

AR Rahman

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The post sarcastically read that the movie does not depict Pakistan through terrorists or secret agents, leading some users to label it “anti-national.” Rahman reacted to the post by sharing it with a laughing emoji, a gesture that quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users. Soon after, screenshots of Rahman’s Instagram Story began circulating online, generating debates and reactions from audiences.

AR Rahman

Many users interpreted Rahman’s reaction as a lighthearted response to polarized opinions surrounding films that portray complex human stories across borders. Several social media comments suggested that patriotism in cinema should not necessarily be tied to hostility toward neighboring countries. Others referenced dialogues from the film while discussing the broader themes of empathy, humanity, and historical trauma depicted in the story.

AR Rahman

The discussion has further amplified curiosity about the film and its message. Interestingly, Main Wapas Aaunga has also been receiving appreciation from viewers and filmmakers outside India. Pakistani filmmaker Omar Nasir Ali publicly praised the film on social media, describing it as an emotional cinematic experience that lingers in the audience’s mind long after the credits roll. In his note, Omar highlighted Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style and applauded veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for his remarkable performance. He also praised editor Aarti Bajaj, calling the film a masterclass in cinematic storytelling that aspiring filmmakers can learn from.