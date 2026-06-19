Sunita Ahuja Reveals Govinda Uses Hair Patches, Explains Her Viral ‘GOAT’ Remark She Made On Her Husband Not Knowing Actual Meaning of It

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, has once again grabbed attention with her candid and humorous revelations. Known for her outspoken personality, Sunita recently opened up about her husband’s appearance, her viral “GOAT” comment, and her upcoming reality show appearances during a conversation on a YouTube channel. The interview has quickly become a talking point among fans, with many appreciating Sunita’s honesty and sense of humor.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Clarifies Her Viral ‘GOAT’ Comment

During the interview, Sunita Ahuja addressed a previous statement in which she had said that Govinda was not the GOAT. The remark had sparked curiosity among fans, leading to discussions on social media. Explaining the incident, Sunita revealed that she was unaware of the popular acronym “GOAT,” which stands for “Greatest of All Time.” She mistakenly believed that people were literally referring to a goat.

Sunita Ahuja

Also Read: Aamir Khan Spotted With Ex-Wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta Alongside Bride-to-Be Gauri Spratt; Fans Call It a Modern Family

Recalling the moment, Sunita shared that she had responded by saying her husband was not a goat because she actually intended to call him a lion. She further revealed that actress Shilpa Shetty kept insisting during the conversation that Govinda was the GOAT, which eventually led to the misunderstanding. Her explanation has amused fans and added a humorous twist to the viral moment.

Sunita Ahuja

One of the biggest revelations from the interview came when Sunita spoke about Govinda’s appearance and enduring charm. While praising her husband’s personality and looks, she candidly disclosed that the actor now uses hair patches. Speaking openly on the subject, Sunita remarked that there is nothing unusual about it because many actors rely on similar grooming enhancements.

Sunita Ahuja

According to her, both male and female celebrities often undergo various hair treatments and cosmetic procedures to maintain their appearance in the entertainment industry. Her straightforward comments have generated significant discussion online, with many users appreciating her transparency. Sunita also reflected on her long relationship with Govinda, sharing details about their journey together. She revealed that she fell in love with the actor when she was only 15 years old. The couple eventually got married and have remained together for more than four decades.