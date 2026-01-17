Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying the Knot This Valentine’s Day? Wedding Rumours Spark Buzz Online

Actor Dhanush and Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur have been making headlines for over a year now, with persistent rumours linking the two romantically. While fans have been eagerly waiting for an official confirmation, both Dhanush and Mrunal have maintained complete silence about their relationship. Now, fresh reports have once again ignited excitement, suggesting that the duo may be ready to take their bond to the next level.

Wedding Rumours of Dhanush & Mrunal Intensifying

According to a report, industry sources claim that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur might get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The report has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating about a possible wedding announcement. However, it is important to note that neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has confirmed these claims, and the actors have not issued any official statement so far.

Last year, when Mrunal Thakur was asked about her equation with Dhanush during an interview, she had dismissed the rumours, stating that they were just good friends. Despite this clarification, their frequent appearances together continued to fuel dating speculations. The dating rumours surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly began after the premiere of Son of Sardar 2.

Dhanush attended the event at Mrunal’s invitation, which caught the attention of fans and media alike. Following that, the two were spotted together at multiple public events, further strengthening the buzz around their relationship. Mrunal also attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein, adding more fuel to the speculation. Adding to this, a source close to the alleged couple reportedly confirmed on a show that Dhanush and Mrunal were indeed dating.

The source also pointed out that Dhanush’s family members following Mrunal on social media hints at their approval of the relationship. For context, Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and have two sons, whom they continue to co-parent. Despite their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya have maintained a cordial relationship and were recently seen together with their son, indicating a mature and respectful bond. The couple officially divorced in 2024.