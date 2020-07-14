Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai had been together for a long time but had a very controversial break-up in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Apparently, Arhaan was hiding the fact that he had a baby with another woman and Salman Khan made this public. Rashami was heartbroken after this news and announced that she would not be together with Arhaan anytime soon. After the Breakup, Arhaan remained quiet but after around a year, he has talked about moving over the actress.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Arhaan said, “Things were over for me when she changed her statement again in the show. Unki aadat hai baar baar apni statements change karna. I don’t know why she did it. She called me after the show, but we couldn’t connect aur main ab bilkul touch mein nahi hoon. We were in a live-in relationship for a year-and-a-half, and we have shared a beautiful journey together. Aage jaake agar kabhi milte hain toh I don’t have any problem with that. No grudges.”

Earlier, In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Rashami had said, “Of course, there were times when I just wanted to quit. But I knew I had made a commitment. Also, I must thank every housemate as everyone gave me my space when I needed it. They understood what I was going through and left me alone. We have had some really good moments inside but it is more of the fights that get talked about. We had so much fun in the unseen undekha version.”