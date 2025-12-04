Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Stuns Fans With Her Fitness; Viral Photo Sparks Reactions

Actor Arjun Rampal has been living with his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades following his divorce from his first wife. The couple shares two sons, and Gabriella, who is 14 years younger than the 53-year-old actor, has once again captured social media’s attention with her impeccable fitness. Her latest Instagram photo is now going viral, leaving fans stunned. Gabriella recently posted a striking photo on Instagram where she appears extremely slim, with her toned physique and visible ribs drawing attention.

Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades Shared Post

The image has sparked a wave of reactions from both celebrities and fans. Several stars including Pragya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora, Lisa Haydon, Tina Datta, and Vicky Jain, showered her with compliments. Comments ranged from “Smoky” to “Stunning,” while many users expressed shock at her incredibly lean frame. Some comments included, “What kind of body is this?” “She looks like Karishma Tanna here.” Another user humorously added, “Dehydrate Kusha Kapila.”

Gabriella Demetriades

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Turns Emotional at Cousin’s Wedding in Goa; Deepika Padukone Steals the Spotlight in Red

Let us tell you that Arjun Rampal married Mehr Jessia in 1998, and the couple shares two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. After 20 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2019, and their daughters currently live with their mother. Later that same year, Arjun announced that Gabriella was expecting their first child. The couple has since welcomed two sons, born in 2023, named Arik and Ariiv.

Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella is not only known for her relationship with Arjun Rampal but also for her career as a model, fashion designer, and actress. Born on April 8, 1987, in South Africa, she first gained recognition in India after winning the Miss India Premier Bollywood competition in 2009. Her popularity increased significantly after she began dating Arjun Rampal. Her family too has occasionally been in the headlines. Her brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, was previously arrested after being found in possession of prohibited substances, as part of investigations connected to a larger drug case. No allegations were made against Gabriella herself.