Ranveer Singh Turns Emotional at Cousin’s Wedding in Goa; Deepika Padukone Steals the Spotlight in Red

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Goa this week to attend the wedding of Ranveer’s cousin, and videos from the festivities are going viral across social media. From participating in family rituals to dancing at the after-party, the two added charm, warmth, and star power to the celebration. One of the most heartwarming moments from the ceremony shows Ranveer Singh walking with his cousin under a beautifully decorated flower-bedecked chadar.

Playing the dutiful brother, Ranveer accompanied her during the rituals, visibly emotional as he fulfilled the role traditionally carried out by siblings. The viral clips show Ranveer holding back tears while walking his cousin down the aisle, an act fans are calling “pure love” and “a beautiful gesture celebrating family bonds.” Deepika Padukone, who attended the ceremony alongside Ranveer, became the center of attention with her elegant red attire. Her graceful look, poised presence, and minimal styling quickly became the talk of the wedding guests.

From attending rituals to joining family interactions, Deepika’s participation made her a natural part of the family celebration, winning admiration both offline and online. Another video circulating widely shows Ranveer and Deepika chatting softly with each other during the pheras. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple shared warm smiles and light-hearted conversations. Fans described the moment as “cute,” “natural,” and “typical Ranveer-Deepika chemistry.”

The celebrations escalated at the wedding after-party, where Ranveer Singh and his relatives hit the dance floor together. The highlight of the night was Ranveer dancing to a song from his upcoming film Dhurandhar, which will release in theaters on December 5. His energetic performance had everyone cheering, and Deepika also joined in, making the atmosphere even more vibrant. The family’s excitement and the couple’s lively participation made the after-party one of the most memorable moments of the event.