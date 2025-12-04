Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru’s Mehendi Ceremony Pictures From Intimate Wedding Going Viral On Social Media

Even four days after the event, the intimate wedding of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru continues to be the hottest topic on social media. The couple reportedly tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony at the serene Sadhguru Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Now, new glimpses from the celebration, especially from Samantha’s mehendi ceremony are going viral across fan pages and entertainment platforms.

Fresh photos from the ceremony show Samantha radiating happiness as she flaunts her beautiful mehendi design featuring Raj’s name. According to circulating images, Raj couldn’t resist capturing the moment in a photograph, while Samantha gleefully posed for the camera. She opted for a yellow and henna toned outfit, perfectly complementing the traditional vibe of the ritual.

One of the standout pictures features Samantha posing with a close friend, exuding warmth and excitement ahead of the wedding festivities. More photos from the ceremony have also surfaced, including one where Samantha is seen holding a lamp, a picture that fans are calling divine and graceful. Another heart-melting shot shows the newlyweds holding hands, both wearing distinctive engagement rings that symbolize their fresh start together.

For the wedding itself, Samantha reportedly wore a stunning red saree, and Raj’s family can be seen standing beside the couple in one of the viral pictures. Fans are aware that this marks Samantha’s second marriage. She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, with the couple parting ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Similarly, this is filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s second marriage as well. He was earlier married to Shyamali Dey, and the couple reportedly divorced in 2022.