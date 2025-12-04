Twinkle Khanna Clarifies Remark On Infidelity A Light-Hearted Game Moment

Twinkle Khanna has responded to the growing online debate surrounding her recent comment on infidelity, explaining that her “raat gayi baat gayi” remark was made in the context of a light-hearted game segment on her chat show Two Much With Kajol. The episode, which featured Kajol as a guest, sparked conversations across social media after a clip circulated showing Khanna offering a seemingly casual take on cheating during a rapid-fire style interaction.

Clarifying her stance, Khanna said the moment was part of a playful game designed for entertainment and not a serious reflection of her personal beliefs. According to her, the comment was purely contextual, made in jest within the competitive spirit of the show. She emphasised that she was surprised to see the statement being interpreted as advocacy for dismissing infidelity. Khanna pointed out that audiences often enjoy the spontaneous, humorous nature of unscripted interactions, but such moments can easily be taken out of proportion when shared online without full context.

The show segment in question involved a series of fun prompts where both Khanna and Kajol were challenged to respond quickly with short, witty reactions. It was during this exchange that Khanna used the phrase “raat gayi baat gayi,” sparking divided opinions among viewers. While some found the remark humorous, others questioned whether the show was making light of a serious issue.

Khanna addressed these reactions by reiterating that conversations around relationships and morality cannot be reduced to a single punchline from a game. She maintained that her personal values remain intact and that the intention was never to trivialise complex emotional situations. The author-columnist also reflected on how viewers often interpret celebrity remarks through their own perspectives, especially when content circulates without the full surrounding dialogue.

The larger conversation around the clip has also highlighted how digital audiences interact with celebrity content, often amplifying specific moments far beyond their original context. As Khanna noted, the nature of short-form videos and viral edits can sometimes lead to misinterpretation. She expressed the importance of watching an entire episode before forming conclusions about the tone and intention of any statement.

Kajol, who appeared alongside her in the episode, also reacted to the online chatter, observing that the show has “landed them in a lot of trouble” despite being built on harmless humour and friendly banter. The actor pointed out that viewers enjoy candid conversations but sometimes hold celebrities to a stricter standard even in casual settings.

Despite the backlash, both Khanna and Kajol maintained a relaxed and humorous stance on the situation. They reassured fans that the show’s tone remains rooted in fun, camaraderie, and honesty. Khanna further stated that she values meaningful public debate but urged audiences to distinguish between a scripted commentary and a spontaneous game response.

The ongoing reactions highlight the delicate balance celebrity talk shows navigate, between entertainment and public scrutiny, especially in an era where even playful remarks can quickly become flashpoints for broader social debate.