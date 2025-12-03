Ranveer Singh Lands in Controversy Ahead of Dhurandhar Release, Accused of Mocking Tulu Tradition Depicted in Kantara

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has found himself in the middle of a major controversy just days before the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar. A complaint has been filed against the actor in Bengaluru, accusing him of mocking the sacred Tulu Chavundi (Chamunda) goddess worship tradition during a stage act at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on November 28.

Ranveer Singh Accused in Kantara Controversy

Karnataka High Court advocate Prashant Methal submitted a written complaint at the High Grounds Police Station, alleging that Ranveer Singh’s performance insulted the deities Panjurli/Guliga, worshipped across the coastal regions of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tulunadu. According to the complaint, Ranveer’s act was “vulgar,” “insulting,” and “ridiculous,” causing deep hurt to the sentiments of the Tulu-speaking community and devotees of the ancient ritual depicted in Kantara.

This is not the first complaint filed against the actor in this matter. Earlier, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) also submitted a complaint to Goa Police, claiming Ranveer Singh had insulted Goddess Chamunda Devi during the IFFI closing ceremony. The organization alleged that the actor imitated the divine form from the film Kantara – Chapter 1 and even referred to the revered deity Chamundi, worshipped by the Kotitulu community, as a “female ghost” during his stage performance.

As the controversy intensified, Ranveer Singh reacted quickly, posting an apology on his Instagram Stories. In his statement, the actor clarified his intentions and expressed respect for India’s diverse culture and traditions. He wrote: “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s tremendous performance in the film. I admire their work deeply. I have always held my country’s culture, traditions, and beliefs in high regard. If I have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologize.”