“Show As Many Flags As You Want”, Diljit Dosanjh Addressed Individuals Chanting Slogans Against Him During His Performance

Globally celebrated Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is once again making headlines, this time for a tense moment during a live concert that has quickly gone viral online. A video circulating across social media platforms shows Diljit addressing a group of individuals who were allegedly chanting slogans against him during his performance. In the clip, the singer appears visibly upset and responds sharply, saying, “Show as many flags as you want.”

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh Appears Visibly Upset

According to a media report, the protest reportedly stemmed from dissatisfaction among certain attendees who claimed that Diljit had appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon but had not visited Punjab during the recent floods. While the exact cause of the protest has not been officially confirmed, this speculation has fueled online debate.

Diljit Dosanjh

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Reacting to the situation, Diljit reportedly defended himself, stating that he consistently speaks about Punjab on international platforms. He emphasized that his appearance on global shows was meant to represent his roots rather than promote his personal projects. His strong words toward the protesters have since sparked mixed reactions online.

Diljit Dosanjh

This isn’t the first time Diljit Dosanjh has responded boldly to criticism during a live performance. In 2024, at a concert in Indore, he recited the powerful ghazal “Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai,” delivering a message about unity and shared identity. The performance was widely interpreted as a response to objections raised by Bajrang Dal, which had filed a complaint against his concert in the city.

Diljit Dosanjh

The group accused Diljit of making controversial statements in the past and opposed his event. As reported by one of the media houses, Bajrang Dal leader Avinash Kaushal had publicly criticized the singer and warned of protests if the concert proceeded. Following the recent viral video, social media has been split in its response. While some fans are backing Diljit for standing his ground and representing Punjab on global stages, others believe celebrities should be more sensitive to public sentiment, especially during crises like floods.