Madalsa Sharma Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Casting Meeting At 19, Says Filmmaker Asked Her To Wear Bikini

Television actor Madalsa Sharma has opened up about an unsettling experience from the early days of her career, recalling how a meeting with a well-known filmmaker left her uncomfortable when she was just 19.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor, best known for her role in Anupamaa, described being called for what she believed was a professional discussion about a potential film project. At the time, she was new to the industry and exploring opportunities, making such meetings an important part of her career journey.

According to Sharma, the conversation initially revolved around the requirements of the role, with the filmmaker mentioning that he was looking for someone comfortable performing in a bikini. She said she did not immediately see an issue with that, as she considered it part of an actor’s job if justified by the script.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the filmmaker allegedly asked her to wear a bikini during the meeting itself, saying he wanted to observe her “body language” and assess her comfort level off-camera.

Sharma said she found the request inappropriate and drew a clear boundary. She responded by stating that while she had no objection to wearing any costume required for a role, it should be done within a professional setting and as part of the filming process, not in a private meeting. She emphasised that her work as an actor should be evaluated on talent rather than such demonstrations.

“I am an actor by profession… if a role requires it, I am comfortable,” she explained, adding that wearing a bikini in front of someone outside the context of a shoot was not part of her job.

The actor further shared that she chose to walk away from the meeting after making her position clear. Reflecting on the incident, she said that even at a young age, she understood the importance of maintaining professional boundaries and trusting her instincts.

Sharma also revealed that a few days later, she learned more about the project and those involved, which reinforced her belief that she had made the right decision by declining the request.

Her account has sparked conversation around the challenges faced by young actors entering the entertainment industry, particularly the pressures and situations that may arise during auditions or initial meetings. The incident has been viewed by many as an example of the blurred lines that can sometimes exist between professional expectations and inappropriate conduct.

Over the years, similar experiences have been shared by actors across the industry, contributing to ongoing discussions about workplace ethics, consent and the need for safer audition processes. Sharma’s remarks add to that broader conversation, highlighting the importance of awareness and assertiveness for newcomers navigating the field.

Now an established name in television, Sharma said the experience stayed with her as a lesson in setting boundaries early in one’s career. Her response at the time, she suggested, was guided by a clear understanding that professionalism should not be compromised under any circumstances.