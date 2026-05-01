Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia To Reunite on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show After ‘Latent’ Controversy

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, are all set to share the screen once again, much to the surprise of fans. After months of speculation following the infamous “India’s Got Latent” controversy in 2025, the duo is reuniting for a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The episode is scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2026, at 8:00 PM, just a day ahead of World Laughter Day, making it a perfectly timed comedic reunion.

Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia

A Teaser That Broke the Internet

Netflix recently dropped a 26-second teaser on X, and it has already gone viral. The clip opens with Samay Raina expressing excitement about appearing on his favorite show but reveals he hasn’t been informed about his co-guest. As Samay begins a dramatic countdown, Ranveer Allahbadia makes a surprise entry, dancing energetically in his signature playful style.

Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia

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The unexpected appearance leaves Samay visibly stunned, prompting him to exclaim, “No way, bro!” before walking off-screen in mock disbelief. Meanwhile, Ranveer continues to entertain with exaggerated expressions, adding to the comic chaos. The internet wasted no time reacting to the unexpected reunion. Social media platforms were flooded with witty comments and memes, many referencing the duo’s controversial past.

Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia

One user joked, “From filing an FIR together to cashing Netflix checks, this is peak aura management.” Another sarcastically noted, “They were criticizing each other not long ago, and now they’re back as friends. Money really changes everything.” Some users even brought up Ranveer’s personal life, taking digs related to his rumored relationship with Juhi Bhatt, while others speculated whether the episode would address the controversy directly.

Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahbadia

For those unfamiliar, the rift between Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia began during an episode of India’s Got Latent in 2025. Ranveer’s controversial and widely criticized remarks, particularly involving an offensive joke about parents sparked outrage online. The backlash escalated quickly, leading to FIRs being filed against multiple individuals associated with the show, including both Samay and Ranveer.