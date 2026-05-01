Pavitra Punia Slams ‘Surgery’ Trolls, Says ‘Stop Disturbing Actors Over Personal Choices’

Television actor Pavitra Punia has strongly criticised social media trolling around alleged cosmetic surgeries, urging people to refrain from making intrusive comments about actors’ appearances and personal decisions.

The actor’s remarks came in response to ongoing online chatter targeting celebrities over perceived changes in their looks, particularly discussions around cosmetic procedures. Addressing the issue through a video shared on social media, Pavitra expressed frustration over what she described as “baseless speculation” and insensitive commentary.

In her statement, Pavitra called out trolls for repeatedly making exaggerated claims about actors undergoing multiple surgeries. She emphasised that such narratives are often unfounded and driven by the desire to generate engagement rather than reflect reality. She also criticised the tone of online discourse, particularly the use of double-meaning captions and sensationalised posts.

“Stop trolling and harassing actors,” she said, adding that personal choices related to appearance should not be subject to public scrutiny. Pavitra underscored that decisions about one’s body are private and should not invite unsolicited opinions or ridicule.

The actor also directed her remarks at sections of the media, stating that certain platforms contribute to the problem by framing posts in ways that encourage trolling. According to her, such content often amplifies negativity and fuels unnecessary speculation.

Pavitra’s comments were made while she defended fellow actors who have recently faced similar scrutiny, including discussions around appearance changes and alleged procedures. She questioned why audiences feel entitled to comment on such matters, pointing out that these choices do not affect anyone else.

In her message, she also addressed the broader culture of online trolling, suggesting that it has become a habitual activity for many users. She remarked that constant criticism and mockery serve no constructive purpose and instead create a toxic environment for public figures.

The actor further added that if individuals wish to make personal changes in their own lives, they are free to do so, but imposing judgments on others is unwarranted. She reiterated that actors do not seek validation or advice from strangers regarding their personal decisions.

Her remarks have resonated with a section of social media users, who echoed concerns about the growing trend of body shaming and intrusive commentary directed at celebrities. Others noted that such trolling reflects deeper issues around unrealistic beauty standards and public expectations from those in the entertainment industry.

The issue of cosmetic surgery and appearance-related trolling has been a recurring topic in the industry, with several actors speaking out against the pressure to conform to certain standards. Pavitra’s response adds to this ongoing conversation, highlighting the need for more respectful engagement online.

The actor, who has appeared in shows such as Baalveer Returns and participated in reality television, has been known for her outspoken views on social issues. Her latest comments continue that pattern, addressing a concern that affects many public figures in the digital age.