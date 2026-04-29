Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Actress Juhi Bhatt, Shares Romantic Safari Pics From Masai Mara

Popular YouTuber and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia has officially confirmed his relationship with actress Juhi Bhatt, putting an end to weeks of speculation. The social media star made his romance public with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring dreamy moments from their vacation in Africa’s Masai Mara National Reserve. A few weeks ago, Ranveer grabbed attention when he was spotted outside Wankhede Stadium.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship

While heading to watch an Indian Premier League match, he casually referred to Juhi as his girlfriend while interacting with a fan. That brief moment sparked dating rumours, which have now been confirmed. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared three stunning pictures from their safari in Masai Mara National Reserve. The first image is a cheerful selfie of the couple enjoying a safari ride.

Ranveer Allahbadia

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The second captures a cinematic moment, with Ranveer lifting Juhi against a breathtaking sunset. The third photo, clicked by Ranveer, shows Juhi glowing with happiness amidst the wild landscape. Along with the pictures, he wrote an emotional caption about finding someone whose presence removes negativity, ending it with the hashtag #HardLaunchfromtheMara.

Ranveer Allahbadia

Soon after the post went live, several influencers and celebrities reacted. Social media personality Orhan Awatramani congratulated the couple, while YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani playfully urged them to get married soon. Interestingly, Juhi has not yet reshared the post, but she had earlier shared glimpses from Kenya. In one of her videos, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand across scenic grasslands and even running together, giving fans a subtle hint about their relationship.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Juhi Bhatt

For those unfamiliar, Juhi Bhatt has been steadily making her mark in the entertainment industry. She appeared in the 2023 film Tumse Na Ho Payega and featured in the 2024 psychological thriller series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, which streams on Amazon MX Player. The series also stars Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin. She was also seen alongside Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the title track Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3.