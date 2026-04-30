Brazilian model-actor Izabelle Leite has reacted to renewed online discussions surrounding her past relationship with Virat Kohli, as social media conversations resurfaced following a recent viral post about the cricketer’s “taste in women.”

The latest buzz was triggered after Kohli’s social media activity, including a “like” on a post by a foreign content creator, led to a wave of memes and commentary online. The discussion soon expanded to comparisons involving women from different phases of his personal life, including his wife Anushka Sharma and individuals previously linked to him.

Amid the chatter, Izabelle Leite addressed the renewed attention, noting that the relationship being discussed dates back over a decade. She pointed out that it has been nearly 12 years since that phase of her life, expressing mild surprise that it continues to resurface in public discourse.

Leite, who had earlier confirmed that she and Kohli were in a relationship for around two years, has largely stayed away from commenting on her past in recent years. However, the current wave of online comparisons and discussions prompted her to respond, albeit briefly.

The renewed focus on her came as part of a broader social media trend where users revisited Kohli’s past relationships while reacting to the recent Instagram activity. The conversation, which initially began as light-hearted banter, quickly evolved into a wider debate involving comparisons and commentary on personal choices.

Leite’s response highlighted the persistence of public interest in celebrity relationships, even long after they have ended. While she did not engage with the specifics of the comparisons being made online, her remark underscored a sense of distance from that chapter of her life.

The actor, who has worked in Hindi and regional cinema, has since moved on professionally and personally. Over the years, she has built a career in modelling and films, while maintaining a relatively low public profile compared to her earlier years in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to maintain a steady public image, with their relationship often cited as one of the more stable high-profile partnerships in the public eye.

The episode reflects how even minor social media actions by public figures can trigger widespread discussions, often bringing past associations back into focus. It also highlights the role of online platforms in shaping narratives around celebrity lives, sometimes extending beyond current contexts.

Leite’s brief reaction, while not directly engaging with the debate, has added another layer to the ongoing conversation, drawing attention to the longevity of public memory when it comes to high-profile relationships.