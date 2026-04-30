Rahul Roy Breaks Silence On Viral Reels, Hints at Financial Strain, Urges ‘Help Me Find Work’

Actor Rahul Roy has addressed the buzz surrounding his recent viral Instagram reels, acknowledging the mixed reactions while hinting at financial challenges linked to ongoing legal matters.

The Aashiqui actor, who rose to fame in the early 1990s, became the subject of online discussion after appearing in a series of reels alongside a content creator. The videos, which featured him recreating songs from his earlier films, quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing both concern and criticism from users.

Responding to the reactions, Roy shared a note on Instagram addressing the trolling and speculation around his participation in such content. He stated that he continues to work with “honesty and modesty,” while also revealing that he is dealing with legal matters that require financial resources.

“I have some legal matters to pay for… they are from before the brain stroke happened,” Roy wrote, referring to his 2020 health setback when he suffered a brain stroke during a film shoot.

The actor indicated that these financial obligations have influenced his decision to take up work opportunities, including appearing in social media content. He urged those criticising him to look beyond the surface and understand the circumstances behind his choices.

“If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases,” he added, emphasising that he is earning through work rather than resorting to shortcuts.

Roy also pushed back against those mocking his situation, stating that such reactions reflect more on the critics than on him. He noted that comments targeting his simplicity or struggles have been hurtful but have not deterred him from continuing to work.

The viral reels, which included dance performances to songs like Tere Dar Pe Sanam, sparked divided opinions online. While some users expressed concern over his circumstances, others criticised the videos, calling them out of sync with his earlier image as a leading man.

At the same time, a section of fans came out in support of the actor, urging empathy and highlighting his journey in the film industry, which has included both early success and later challenges.

Roy also spoke about the importance of staying active, especially after recovering from his stroke. He said continuing to work gives him a sense of purpose and helps him remain mentally engaged.

The episode has drawn attention to the realities faced by actors whose careers have fluctuated over time, particularly in an industry where visibility and opportunities can shift rapidly. Roy’s remarks have added a personal dimension to the conversation, highlighting the financial and professional pressures that can persist beyond public perception.