Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Reunite After Shershaah? Duo Spotted Shooting Together Again – Deets Inside!

After winning hearts in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani might reunite on screen again. The couple was recently seen shooting together, sparking excitement among fans who are hoping for another romantic project soon from them once again this year. Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani remain one of Bollywood’s most loved jodis. From their film Shershaah to their new phase as parents, they have constantly served major couple goals for fans. However, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see them reunite on the big screen.

Now, that wait might finally be coming to an end. The duo was recently spotted shooting together for an upcoming project. Sidharth even shared a small sneak peek online, sparking curiosity. Though he didn’t reveal much, the mere hint of their on-screen reunion after marriage has already left fans excited and buzzing with anticipation across social media.

Are Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Set to Reunite at Last?

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sid shared a behind-the-scenes photo with his wife. They stood with their backs to the camera. Dressed in a white shirt and blue denim, he kept his look casual. Meanwhile, Kiara wore a striped pink shirt paired with white pants. Though her face wasn’t clearly visible, fans were completely convinced it was her. “Guess who I’m shooting with,” Malhotra teased in the caption. The picture quickly went viral, sparking excitement among their followers.

Check out his post here:

From Shershaah to Forever: A Love Story That Transcended the Screen

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story reportedly began during Shershaah, where their chemistry charmed audiences on and off screen. Their bond evolved from co-stars into real-life partners, turning their journey into a modern Bollywood romance admired by many across the world.

After years of dating rumours, the couple finally married in a dreamy Jaisalmer, Rajasthan wedding in February 2023. Their stunning photos went viral, becoming a massive fan moment online. However, it was Kiara’s unforgettable bridal entry that truly stole attention, broke the internet, and inspired countless new bridal trends everywhere.

In July last year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter. Months later, the couple revealed that they’ve named their little bundle of joy Saraayah Malhotra. From reel romance in Shershaah to a happy family life, their journey feels like a film script. Fans have long waited for them to sign a film together, and Sid’s recent post has everyone excited about their future collaboration and upcoming projects together soon.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Films Lineup

Kiara will next appear in Yash’s pan-India film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas and featuring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Initially scheduled for March 19 with a clash against Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film was later pushed to June.

The makers confirmed it has been delayed once again for now due reasons. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is working on Vvan – Force of the Forest alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, and he also has multiple other unconfirmed projects that are still in early development stages.