Javed Akhtar’s Hilarious Clapback to Aamir Khan: ‘Don’t Say Eighties, I’m Only 80!’ Goes Viral

At a recent event, Javed Akhtar delivered a witty comeback to Aamir Khan’s remark about age, instantly winning over the audience. The candid exchange between the two created a lighthearted moment on stage that quickly caught everyone’s attention. What began as a casual conversation soon turned into a viral highlight, with Akhtar’s sharp sense of humor stealing the show. The room burst into laughter, and clips of the interaction rapidly spread online, sparking conversations among fans who admired the effortless wit and chemistry shared between the two icons during the lively and memorable exchange.

A Star-Studded Evening Sparks A Memorable Exchange

The interaction happened at an event hosted by Spiral Bound, a platform founded by Boman Irani to celebrate storytelling and writing. The evening featured a packed lineup of familiar faces, including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Ishaan Khatter, making it a star-studded gathering filled with engaging conversations and vibrant creative energy throughout the night for guests and attendees.

Amid ongoing conversations and applause, Aamir Khan posed a thoughtful question to Javed Akhtar, reflecting a curiosity widely shared across the industry, sparking interest among listeners who have long wondered about the same intriguing subject over the years with anticipation.

Aamir Khan Raises a Question on Longevity

Showing genuine admiration, Aamir Khan addressed the veteran writer directly while speaking from the audience during the event. “I always enjoy listening to you, so I keep watching your videos on YouTube and even call you afterward. I have a question for you: you have been working in the industry for such a long time. You’ve worked with people of different generations, from those your own age when you began, to younger collaborators as you grew more senior, and now, in your eighties, with people in their twenties. How do you remain relevant across generations?”

It was a respectful question, but the answer it triggered turned out to be completely unexpected and far from predictable.

‘I’m Only 80’: The Line That Stole the Spotlight

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Sharing the stage with Boman Irani, Javed Akhtar paused briefly, chose humour before addressing the topic seriously, and delivered a perfectly timed, witty remark that instantly connected with the audience. “First of all, don’t say ‘eighties,’” he quipped. “Because even 87 falls in the eighties, and I’m only 80. The ‘s’ you’ve added has had a very negative effect on my age.” The room erupted instantly. Even Aamir couldn’t help but laugh, quickly responding with, “My apologies.” It was pure Javed Akhtar—sharp, effortless, and perfectly timed.