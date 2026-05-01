Evelyn Sharma Announces Separation from Husband Tushaan Bhindi After 5 Years of Marriage, Will Co-Parent Their Two Kids

There’s heartbreaking news for fans of Evelyn Sharma, best known for her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The German-born actress has confirmed that she is separating from her husband Tushaan Bhindi after five years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, have decided to part ways amicably while continuing to co-parent their two children.

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma Confirms Amicable Separation

In a media statement, Evelyn confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, we have decided to end our romantic relationship and part ways.” She emphasized that despite the separation, their priority remains their children. “We are separating, but our entire focus remains on co-parenting our children. We hope our privacy will be respected, and we assure you that this separation is as amicable as possible,” she added.

Evelyn Sharma

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The actress further shared that both she and Tushaan are stepping into a new phase of life built on mutual respect and friendship, with a shared commitment to raising their kids together. Let us tell you that Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi’s relationship began in 2018 through a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. Their romance quickly blossomed, leading to a dreamy proposal near the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Evelyn Sharma

The couple got engaged in October 2019 and eventually married on May 15, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. In earlier interviews, Evelyn had spoken about their unique cross-cultural bond. With her Punjabi-German roots and Tushaan’s Indo-Australian background, the actress described their marriage as a blend of diverse traditions.

Evelyn Sharma

“In our marriage, these distinct cultures have blended together, and we created our own rules for our relationship,” she had shared in a past interview. The couple welcomed their daughter Ava in November 2021, followed by their son Arden in 2023. After marriage, Evelyn stepped away from acting to focus on her family life. She has since been actively sharing glimpses of her personal journey on social media, where she enjoys a strong fan following.