Hema Malini Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra, Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Actor

Veteran actress Hema Malini was once again seen getting emotional while remembering her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. A video from a recent public event has been circulating on social media, capturing the actress speaking about him with visible emotion and deep affection. Dharmendra, who passed away last November, left behind an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his family, friends, and millions of fans.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini Got Emotional

Even months after his demise, his loved ones, including his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, continue to remember him with profound grief and admiration. His legacy, however, lives on through his timeless films and unforgettable performances. During the event, Hema Malini fondly reflected on Dharmendra’s passion for cinema and his deep connection with audiences.

Hema Malini

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She said, “His journey was filled with passion, dedication, and immense love for his audience. He always believed cinema was a medium to connect with the heart. He had a deep attachment to films and the camera. As his life partner, I witnessed his passion closely; through his nature and behavior, he touched millions of hearts.” The actress grew visibly emotional as she continued to speak about her late husband.

Hema Malini

“As an actor, a friend, and a father, he inspired countless people, including the younger generation. He was a great human being, and I feel fortunate to have spent my life with him. I miss him deeply. I often wondered how I would live without him,” she shared. Earlier, Hema Malini had also expressed her emotions when Dharmendra was posthumously honored with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan.

Hema Malini

Reacting to the announcement, she said the recognition brought immense joy not just to the family, but to the entire nation. Speaking about the honor, she mentioned, “If he had received this earlier, he would have been very happy, and his fans would have been even more delighted.” She further added that the recognition was long overdue and expressed gratitude to the government for acknowledging his immense contribution to Indian cinema.