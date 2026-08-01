Internet Defends Kiara Advani After Trolls Target Sidharth Malhotra’s Birthday Post Over Toxic Intimate Scenes

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s heartfelt birthday wish for wife Kiara Advani has unexpectedly become the centre of an online controversy after a section of social media users flooded the comments section with criticism over her intimate scenes with Yash in the upcoming film Toxic. While trolls questioned the actress’s choices, many fans rallied behind Kiara, condemning the personal attacks and defending her right to make professional decisions as an actor.

On the occasion of Kiara’s 35th birthday, Sidharth shared a romantic photograph of the couple on Instagram along with a playful caption. Wishing his wife, he affectionately joked about her “stealing” his ice cream and expressed his love for her. The sweet post was widely appreciated by fans and celebrities, but it also attracted a wave of negative comments from some users who referenced Kiara’s upcoming film Toxic and its reportedly intimate sequences with co-star Yash.

Several trolls questioned how Sidharth could publicly celebrate his wife while she appeared in romantic scenes with another actor. Some described the film’s intimate moments as “toxic”, while others made personal remarks about the couple’s relationship instead of focusing on Kiara’s professional work. The comments quickly drew criticism from other users, who called them misogynistic and pointed out the double standards often applied to female actors.

Fans strongly defended Kiara, arguing that acting is a profession and intimate scenes are part of filmmaking. Many questioned why actresses continue to face disproportionate scrutiny for on-screen performances while male actors rarely encounter similar criticism. “She’s doing her job,” one user wrote, while another commented that Sidharth’s unwavering support for his wife reflected a mature and secure relationship. Others urged trolls to separate real life from cinema and stop policing actresses’ careers.

The backlash comes amid growing anticipation for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash. The recently released promotional material, including Kiara’s character poster and the song Tabaahi, generated significant buzz online, with audiences praising the chemistry between the lead pair. However, some scenes also triggered debate among a section of viewers, leading to renewed discussions about intimacy in mainstream Indian cinema.

Kiara has not responded to the trolling. The actor has previously maintained that she prefers to let her work speak for itself and rarely engages with online negativity. Over the years, she has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading stars with films across commercial and content-driven cinema. Reports also suggest that Toxic is among the biggest projects of her career, with the actor reportedly receiving her highest-ever remuneration for the film.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s birthday post continued to receive overwhelming support from fans, with many praising the couple’s relationship and criticising attempts to drag their personal life into conversations about Kiara’s professional choices. As the debate unfolded, the dominant sentiment online shifted in Kiara’s favour, with users emphasising that an actor’s on-screen performance should not become the basis for personal attacks or moral judgement.