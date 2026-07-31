CJP’s Saurav Das Takes Dig at Kangana Ranaut, Says Friends Compare Him To Young Hrithik Roshan

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has responded with humour to actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s recent personal attacks, saying his friends often tell him he resembles a young Hrithik Roshan. The light-hearted remark came days after Kangana described him as “useless” and “unemployed” while defending herself in the escalating war of words over her controversial “Generation Gutter” comments targeting a section of Gen Z protesters.

Speaking to the media, Das brushed aside Kangana’s criticism and said he had no intention of engaging in personal insults. Instead, he joked that perhaps the BJP MP was upset because his friends frequently compare his appearance to that of Hrithik Roshan during his younger days. The remark quickly gained traction on social media, with users sharing clips of the exchange and debating whether Das had managed to diffuse the confrontation with humour.

The verbal spat began after Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly to Das’s criticism of her “Generation Gutter” remarks. While responding through a series of Instagram Stories, the actor claimed she had already won two National Film Awards by Das’s age and questioned his achievements. She also labelled him “useless” and implied that he lacked any meaningful accomplishments.

Das, however, rejected Kangana’s characterisation of him and clarified that several details circulating online about his age and background were inaccurate. He alleged that publicly available information, including search engine results, had misrepresented aspects of his professional life and suggested that Kangana may have relied on incorrect information while attacking him. He reiterated that he had never claimed to be an active student, contrary to allegations made by the actor.

Despite the sharp political disagreement, Das maintained a measured tone during his response, choosing satire over confrontation. His Hrithik Roshan comparison drew laughter from those present and soon became one of the most widely shared moments from the interaction. Social media users were divided, with some appreciating his witty comeback while others criticised both sides for allowing the political disagreement to become increasingly personal.

The exchange is part of a broader confrontation between Kangana Ranaut and the CJP leadership that began after the actor referred to some protesters as belonging to “Generation Gutter”. Kangana later clarified that she was not referring to all members of Gen Z but only to those who allegedly used abusive language during the protests. The clarification, however, failed to end the controversy, with CJP leaders continuing to accuse her of insulting young Indians and being disconnected from their concerns.

As the political and social media battle continues, the latest exchange has once again highlighted how celebrity-politician feuds increasingly unfold online, with sharp personal jibes often overshadowing the original issues under debate. While Kangana has defended her comments as a response to provocation, Das has largely opted for sarcasm and humour, ensuring that the controversy remains firmly in the public spotlight.