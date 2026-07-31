Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash for Wearing Sunglasses While Offering Prayers At Shiv Temple During Sawan

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has found herself at the centre of an online controversy after sharing photographs and videos from her visit to a Shiv temple during the holy month of Sawan. While the actor intended to mark the auspicious occasion with a devotional post, several social media users criticised her for wearing sunglasses while performing rituals inside the temple, with many accusing her of being disrespectful towards religious customs.

Bhumi took to Instagram to post glimpses of her temple visit, where she was seen offering jal to a Shivling and praying with folded hands. Sharing the images, she wrote, “As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev.” The actor wore a black top paired with blue jeans and completed her look with black sunglasses, which soon became the focal point of online discussion rather than the devotional message she intended to convey.

Soon after the post went live, users flooded the comments section with criticism. Several questioned why Bhumi had chosen to keep her sunglasses on while inside a place of worship, with one user writing, “Mandir mein bhi photoshoot?” Another commented, “At least remove your sunglasses before offering prayers.” Others argued that visiting a temple should be about devotion rather than aesthetics, saying celebrities should be more mindful of religious sentiments.

Some users also described the post as “performative”, alleging that it appeared more like a social media photoshoot than an act of worship. Critics suggested that celebrities should avoid turning sacred spaces into backdrops for curated content, particularly during important religious observances such as Sawan, a month considered especially significant for devotees of Lord Shiva.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. A section of Bhumi’s followers came to her defence, arguing that wearing sunglasses should not determine the sincerity of someone’s faith. Supporters maintained that devotion is a personal matter and criticised the tendency to police celebrities over their appearance during religious visits. They urged people to focus on the actor’s message of faith instead of her attire.

Bhumi has not responded publicly to the backlash. The actor has previously spoken about dealing with online trolling, saying she has learnt to detach herself from criticism and focus on her work. Over the years, she has frequently been subjected to social media scrutiny over her appearance, fashion choices and film roles, but has maintained that she prefers not to let online negativity affect her personally.



On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller series Daldal, where she played a senior police officer. She continues to balance mainstream commercial projects with socially driven stories and remains one of Bollywood’s prominent actors. The latest controversy, however, highlights how even personal religious posts by celebrities can quickly become the subject of intense online debate, with discussions often shifting from the intended message to questions of etiquette and public perception.