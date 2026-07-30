‘Ramayana’ Trailer Sparks Massive Buzz Online: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Win Praise as Fans Share Mixed Yet Excited Reactions

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally arrived, igniting a wave of excitement across social media. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the film has already established itself as one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles in recent years. Within minutes of the trailer’s release, fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and other platforms to share their reactions. While many praised the film’s breathtaking visuals, larger-than-life scale, and emotionally charged storytelling, others offered a more measured response, making the trailer one of the most discussed entertainment releases of the day.

One of the biggest highlights for audiences has been Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into Lord Ram. Fans applauded his composed screen presence, dignified expressions, and restrained performance, saying he embodies the calm and virtuous nature associated with the iconic character. Meanwhile, Yash’s portrayal of Ravana has emerged as another major talking point. His intense look, commanding voice, and powerful screen presence have impressed viewers, with many calling him a perfect choice for the legendary antagonist. Sai Pallavi, portraying Sita, has also received appreciation for her graceful appearance and serene expressions, although some viewers believe her role will be better judged after the film’s release. Overall, the lead cast has generated significant curiosity and anticipation among moviegoers.

The trailer’s visual presentation has also earned widespread praise. From grand palace sets and expansive battle sequences to detailed costumes and high-quality visual effects, the makers appear to have spared no effort in bringing the ancient epic to life on the big screen. Many social media users described the film as a visual masterpiece, appreciating the improved CGI and cinematic scale showcased in the trailer. However, a section of viewers felt that certain visual effects could have been even more refined. Others expressed hopes that the emotional depth of the story would remain the central focus rather than relying solely on spectacle. Despite these mixed opinions, most agreed that the trailer successfully raised expectations for what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest productions.

As conversations continue to trend online, Ramayana has undoubtedly succeeded in creating massive pre-release buzz. Fans are eagerly discussing every frame, from the background score and action sequences to the character designs and dialogues. The trailer has sparked healthy debate, with some declaring it a future blockbuster and others choosing to reserve judgment until the film hits theatres. Regardless of differing opinions, one thing is certain—the excitement surrounding Ramayana continues to grow. With a stellar cast, ambitious vision, and a story deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology, the film is poised to become one of the most significant cinematic events of the year.

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