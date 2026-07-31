Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer, Hypes Up the Diwali 2026 Release – Read Here!

Bollywood actress and the wife of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, has reacted to the trailer of Ramayana, featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing her excitement, the actress expressed enthusiasm for the film’s grand Diwali 2026 release. Her response has further heightened anticipation surrounding the ambitious mythological epic, which is already among Indian cinema’s most eagerly awaited upcoming films. Excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has intensified after Alia Bhatt reacted to the film’s recently released trailer. Inspired by the ancient Indian epic, the two-part cinematic spectacle aims to present the legendary story of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana on a scale never seen before.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the ambitious mythological drama has already sparked immense anticipation with its breathtaking visuals, impressive ensemble cast, and compelling narrative. Alia’s response has further fueled the buzz surrounding the project, making fans even more eager for its grand Diwali 2026 release. Here is what the actress shared about the highly anticipated film.

Alia Bhatt Shares Her Reaction to the Ramayana Trailer

Alia Bhatt joined the growing excitement around Ramayana by sharing the film’s newly released trailer on her Instagram Stories. Though she kept her reaction brief, it quickly caught fans’ attention online. The actress reposted the trailer and added a string of sparkling emojis before writing “DIWALI 2026,” expressing her excitement and anticipation for the film’s grand theatrical release, which is already generating massive buzz among audiences everywhere.

Take a look:

The Trailer for Ramayana movie

Released on July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST during the sacred Brahma Muhurta, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer immediately captivated viewers with stunning visuals, epic storytelling, grand scale, and mythological magnificence, creating massive excitement and anticipation among audiences across the country. The nearly four-minute preview showcases the epic battle between good and evil, introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as the powerful Ravana.

Enhanced by breathtaking DNEG visual effects and a stirring score composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, the trailer has earned praise for its grand cinematic vision. Yet, the makers have deliberately hidden several important scenes, including Sunny Deol’s Hanuman, making audiences even more excited to witness the full spectacle when the film releases in theatres.

Ramayana is planned as a grand two-part cinematic retelling of the ancient Indian epic, with each film covering a different phase of Lord Ram’s extraordinary journey. The first installment follows his life in Ayodhya, his marriage to Sita, and the circumstances that force him into a 14-year exile, ending at a crucial turning point that prepares the story for the larger conflict.

The second film will explore Sita’s abduction by Ravana, Lord Ram’s alliance with Hanuman and the vanara army, and the monumental battle in Lanka, leading to the epic’s powerful conclusion. Adding to its global appeal, the film brings together two legendary composers, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, for a landmark international musical collaboration unlike any seen before.