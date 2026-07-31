‘Border 2’ Actor Sudesh Berry Says He Wants to Wash PM Modi’s Feet, Calls Him ‘Lord Vishnu’s Avatar’

Veteran actor Sudesh Berry has sparked a political debate after expressing his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unusually reverential terms during a recent podcast appearance. The Border 2 actor said he wished to wash the Prime Minister’s feet and drink the water, adding that he considers Modi an “avatar of Lord Vishnu” and credits him with steering the country towards “Ram Rajya”.

Berry made the remarks while appearing on the Akampani Akki podcast, where he also claimed that he had once received an invitation to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) but turned it down immediately. According to the actor, he blocked the number because he had no interest in joining the organisation. He criticised the party, saying people who spend their time protesting should instead focus on social service, such as helping children or the elderly.

The actor reserved his strongest praise for Prime Minister Modi, saying his respect extended far beyond politics. “I want to wash Modiji’s feet and drink that water,” Berry said, adding that although he has never met the Prime Minister personally, his admiration is similar to the faith people have in God despite never having seen Him. He insisted there was nothing wrong with holding such deep respect for a leader whom he believes has transformed the country.

Berry went on to describe Modi as “not an ordinary human being” but an “avatar of Lord Vishnu”. He credited the Prime Minister with bringing India closer to the ideal of Ram Rajya and suggested that his leadership transcends conventional politics. The actor also defended Modi against personal criticism, arguing that people should judge him by his work and vision rather than his private life.

During the conversation, Berry also questioned the importance of formal education, arguing that academic qualifications alone do not guarantee integrity or good governance. Referring to corruption among some highly educated officials, he said that actions matter more than degrees. His comments on education, alongside his praise for the Prime Minister, quickly gained traction on social media after clips from the interview went viral.

The actor’s remarks triggered mixed reactions online. While some social media users appreciated his outspoken support for the Prime Minister, others criticised his comparison of a political leader with a Hindu deity, arguing that such statements crossed the line between admiration and deification. Several users also questioned the need for such public displays of devotion by celebrities.

Sudesh Berry, known for his work in films such as Border, Ghayal and television shows including Mahabharat, is currently seen in Border 2. His latest comments have added him to the growing list of film personalities whose political opinions have generated widespread discussion online, with the podcast clip continuing to circulate across social media platforms.