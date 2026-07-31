Ram Kapoor Faces Fresh Backlash After Heated Exchange With Farah Khan on Lock Upp, Internet Says ‘He Has No Manners’

Actor Ram Kapoor has landed in fresh controversy after a tense confrontation with filmmaker and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa host Farah Khan during the latest episode of the reality show. A clip from the episode, showing Ram raising his voice at Farah and repeatedly interrupting her, has gone viral on social media, with many viewers accusing the actor of being disrespectful and ill-mannered.

The heated exchange took place during a discussion about Ram’s conduct inside the house. Farah attempted to explain why several contestants had raised concerns about his behaviour and urged him to reflect on the criticism. However, Ram appeared unwilling to accept the feedback, repeatedly talking over the host and insisting that he would not change his personality simply to satisfy others. His confrontational tone quickly became the focus of the episode.

As Farah tried to reason with him, Ram continued defending himself, prompting visible frustration from the filmmaker. She pointed out that his rigid attitude could damage his journey in the competition and warned him that refusing to introspect might ultimately work against him. Despite her repeated attempts to calm the conversation, Ram remained firm, saying he would rather leave the show than change who he is.

Soon after the episode aired, clips of the argument spread rapidly across social media, where many viewers criticised Ram’s behaviour. Several users described his tone as arrogant, while others said he showed little respect towards Farah despite her trying to guide him. Comments such as “He has no manners,” “Why is he shouting at the host?” and “Farah handled the situation with so much patience” flooded social media platforms.

The latest controversy comes amid growing scrutiny over Ram’s conduct on the show. Earlier this week, contestant Shreya Kalra accused him of repeatedly invading her personal space, while several other female contestants also questioned his habit of hugging and kissing people without consent. The allegations sparked widespread debate online about consent and personal boundaries on reality television.

The issue escalated further after Ram’s wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, entered the Lock Upp house during the family week episode and apologised to Shreya Kalra and other women on behalf of her husband. While describing Ram as an affectionate person, Gautami acknowledged that if his behaviour had made anyone uncomfortable, she was genuinely sorry. Her apology was welcomed by many viewers, though some argued that Ram himself should have addressed the matter directly.

Despite the backlash, a section of Ram’s supporters defended him, arguing that he has always been outspoken and that his conversation with Farah reflected stubbornness rather than disrespect. Others felt the viral clips lacked context and did not capture the full discussion that unfolded during the episode.

Nevertheless, the confrontation has added to Ram Kapoor’s growing list of controversies on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. With multiple disagreements, allegations and emotional confrontations dominating recent episodes, the actor has become one of the season’s most talked-about contestants, ensuring that his every move continues to generate intense discussion both inside the house and across social media.