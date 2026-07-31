Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Photo as Sita Amid Feud With CJP’s Saurav Das, Says She Sends ‘Blessings to Liberals’

Actor-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood photograph of herself dressed as Goddess Sita in a school play, using the nostalgic image to take another swipe at her critics amid her ongoing war of words with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das. Posting the picture on Instagram, Kangana said she was sending “aashirvaad” (blessings) to “liberals” and “urban naxals”, continuing the political sparring that has dominated headlines in recent days.

The black-and-white photograph shows a young Kangana portraying Sita during a school performance. Sharing the image on her Instagram Stories, the actor reflected on her early years and wrote that she had been performing the role of Sita since childhood. She accompanied the post with a message directed at her detractors, saying she was offering them blessings despite the criticism and abuse she has received online.

Kangana’s latest post comes against the backdrop of her escalating feud with Saurav Das, which began after she referred to a section of Gen Z protesters as “Generation Gutter” while commenting on the nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The remarks drew widespread criticism from opposition leaders, activists and several celebrities, who accused her of insulting an entire generation of young Indians.

The BJP MP later clarified that her comments were not directed at all members of Gen Z but only at those who, according to her, used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the protests. She maintained that democratic demonstrations are legitimate but argued that public discourse should remain respectful and free from personal insults. Despite the clarification, the controversy continued to intensify, with CJP leaders rejecting her explanation.

Saurav Das has repeatedly hit back at Kangana’s statements, accusing her of being disconnected from the concerns of young people. The exchange soon turned personal after Kangana called Das “useless” and “unemployed”, while highlighting that she had already won two National Film Awards by his age. Das dismissed the remarks and later questioned the accuracy of publicly available information about him, suggesting that incorrect online details may have influenced Kangana’s criticism.

The actor’s latest Instagram post appears to signal that she has no intention of stepping away from the political debate. By invoking the image of Sita and framing her message as one of “blessings”, Kangana sought to contrast what she described as her values with those of her ideological opponents. The post quickly went viral, drawing both praise from supporters and criticism from those who accused her of mixing religious symbolism with political messaging.

The public spat has also attracted reactions from several film personalities. Author Shobhaa De recently criticised Kangana’s comments on Gen Z protesters, while actor Sonu Sood said it would be “very shameful” if she had indeed referred to young people as “Generation Gutter”, urging public figures to think carefully before making such statements. As the confrontation between Kangana and the CJP leadership continues to unfold, it has become one of the most closely watched celebrity-political controversies in recent weeks.