Rashmika Mandanna Suffers Serious Injury While Shooting Ranabaali and Mysaa, Advised Six Weeks of Rest

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly sustained a serious hip injury while shooting a dance sequence for Ranabaali and Mysaa. Doctors have diagnosed a complete tendon detachment and advised her to undergo six weeks of complete rest and rehabilitation. The injury is expected to temporarily affect her ongoing filming schedule and commitments. Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a major injury while filming her upcoming movies Ranabaali and Mysaa. The actress, known for taking on physically challenging roles, was reportedly injured during a high-energy dance sequence.

Reports suggest she experienced a complete tendon detachment near her hip, making the injury quite serious. Doctors have advised her to undergo immediate treatment, followed by six weeks of complete rest and a lengthy rehabilitation programme. The incident is likely to temporarily disrupt the shooting schedules of both much-awaited films. Fans are now hoping for her speedy recovery and a smooth return to work soon.

Rashmika Mandanna Injured During Film Shoot

According to News18 Telugu, the actress suffered an injury after accidentally falling while performing energetic dance steps during a film shoot. Crew members quickly took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided immediate emergency treatment. She is currently receiving care, and further updates about her condition are awaited from the team.

Doctors reportedly described the injury as unusually serious, saying complete hip tendon detachment is typically seen in athletes involved in intense training and extreme physical activity. The physically demanding action scenes and dance performances required for both Ranabaali and Mysaa are believed to have played a significant role in causing the severe injury during filming.

Doctors have reportedly asked Rashmika to avoid work for at least six weeks so she can recover properly. They have also suggested complete rest and a planned rehabilitation programme to regain strength and mobility before returning to film sets. Although neither the actress nor her team has released an official statement, several media reports have claimed that these recommendations were made following the reported incident and recovery period continues carefully.

More on Mysaa and Ranabaali

Rashmika’s injury has arrived at a significant point in her career, as she is currently juggling two major pan-Indian films. One of them is Mysaa, an upcoming Tamil thriller directed by Rawindra Pulle. In the film, she portrays a strong and fearless Gond woman, a character believed to be among the most powerful of her career. Set in a rugged landscape, Mysaa promises an emotional story packed with intense action and suspense.

The teaser, released in December 2025, introduced Rashmika in a completely new and striking look. Backed by Unformula Films, the movie features cinematography by Shreyaas P. Krishna and music by Jakes Bejoy. She recently filmed a challenging underwater stunt sequence.

The actress is currently filming Ranabaali, marking her third collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period drama is set during the British Raj and follows a fictional tale inspired by lesser-known moments from Indian history. Its first-look announcement, unveiled on Republic Day 2026, suggested a grand action-packed story with impressive production values. The project has attracted significant attention because it features The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo, who is making his debut in Indian cinema through this highly anticipated film and promising collaboration.