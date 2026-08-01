Sidharth Malhotra Calls B’day Girl Kiara Advani the Sweetest Part of Every Day, Shares Unseen Photo – Read Here!

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a sweet birthday message for his wife, Kiara Advani, on social media. The Bollywood actress celebrated her 35th birthday on July 31. Fans loved his heartfelt wish. On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two actors worked together in Shershaah and have been happily married for the last three years. They are also proud parents of their adorable baby girl, Saraayah.

On July 31, Kiara celebrated her birthday, and Sidharth shared a sweet birthday message for her on social media. He also posted an unseen picture of Kiara that fans had not seen before. In the photo, Kiara is smiling brightly while holding a chocolate ice cream cone in her hand. His heartfelt post made fans admire their beautiful bond.

Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Kiara Advani On Her Birthday

On his official Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, “Happy birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter…even when she’s stealing my ice cream.” If you haven’t seen his IG post yet, check it out right below. Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After two years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. The couple had announced Kiara’s pregnancy in February last year, sharing the happy news with fans and well-wishers everywhere through a heartfelt social media post that delighted everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

According to media reports, the couple reportedly fell in love while filming their 2021 movie Shershaah, which was later released on Amazon Prime Video and marked the beginning of their much-discussed relationship together publicly afterward.

Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Marriage, Praises Kiara Advani

Sidharth earlier shared on Lilly Singh’s podcast that marrying Kiara opened his eyes and changed his perspective on life. “To have her has been a great influence on my outlook towards life, work, and family; she’s very family-oriented. Her ethics and morals are in the right place. That’s something I respect and admire,” the actor said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Upcoming Projects

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film was released in theatres in 2025. He will next appear with Tamannaah Bhatia in The Vvaan: Force of the Forest. The movie was earlier planned for release in May, but its theatrical release has now been postponed. It is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on September 25 this year.

Kiara Advani will next appear opposite Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26. Along with Kiara and Yash, the movie features Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and several other actors in important roles.