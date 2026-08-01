Prakash Raj Mocks PM Modi’s ‘Darr Gaya’ Remark, Sparks Online Backlash From Supporters

Actor Prakash Raj has once again found himself at the centre of a political controversy after mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent “darr gaya” (got scared) remark. Sharing a video on social media, the outspoken actor took a swipe at the Prime Minister’s statement, prompting sharp reactions from BJP supporters, who accused him of disrespecting the country’s elected leader.

The controversy began after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the ongoing nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, said that strict action would be taken against those responsible and asserted that the government “is not afraid” of any pressure. The phrase “darr gaya” soon became a talking point on social media, with supporters and critics offering contrasting interpretations of the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Reacting to the development, Prakash Raj shared a video in which he sarcastically questioned the Prime Minister’s statement. Without naming anyone directly in the caption, the actor appeared to mock the government’s response to the protests, suggesting that the remarks reflected nervousness rather than confidence. The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions across social media platforms.

The actor’s comments, however, triggered an equally strong backlash. Several users criticised Prakash Raj for ridiculing the Prime Minister during a politically sensitive moment. Supporters accused him of using sarcasm to target the government and questioned why he repeatedly commented on political issues instead of focusing on his film career. Some users also labelled his remarks as unnecessary provocation, while others defended the Prime Minister’s response to the protests.

At the same time, a section of social media users came out in support of Prakash Raj, arguing that public figures have the right to question those in power. Supporters described his post as political satire rather than a personal attack, saying criticism of governments is a legitimate part of democratic discourse. The differing reactions once again reflected the deeply polarised nature of political conversations on social media.

Prakash Raj has long been one of the film industry’s most vocal political commentators. Over the years, he has frequently criticised the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Modi on issues ranging from freedom of expression to governance. His outspoken views have often attracted both praise and criticism, making him one of the most politically active voices from the entertainment industry.

The latest controversy comes amid heightened political tensions surrounding the nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, which have evolved into a broader movement demanding greater accountability and education reforms. As political leaders, celebrities and activists continue to weigh in, Prakash Raj’s latest remarks have added another chapter to the increasingly heated public debate playing out across television and social media.