Ravi Kishan Says Success Hasn’t Erased His Poverty Mindset: ‘I Still Order Khichdi At A 7-Star Hotel’

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has opened up about how the hardships of his childhood continue to shape his lifestyle, revealing that despite his success and financial stability, he still feels uncomfortable spending lavishly. Speaking about his humble beginnings, the actor said he instinctively orders simple meals like khichdi even while staying at luxury seven-star hotels because the memories of poverty have never left him.

Recalling his early years, Ravi said growing up in extreme financial hardship left a lasting impact on his mindset. Although he has spent decades in the film industry and now serves as a Member of Parliament, he admitted that he still thinks like someone who has very little. “I still feel so poor,” he said, explaining that he hesitates to order expensive dishes at luxury hotels regardless of who is paying the bill. Instead, he chooses the simplest option on the menu—khichdi.

The actor added that his frugal habits extend beyond food. Ravi revealed that he also avoids sending his clothes for hotel laundry services because he considers them unnecessarily expensive. He prefers to carry his clothes home and wash them himself, saying the values he developed during difficult times remain deeply ingrained. According to him, wealth has changed his circumstances but not his way of thinking.

Ravi has often spoken about the poverty he experienced before entering the entertainment industry. In earlier interviews, he recalled living in a family where a single serving of watered-down khichdi had to be shared among several members and surviving on inexpensive meals while struggling to establish himself in Mumbai. Those experiences, he said, taught him the value of every rupee and continue to influence his financial decisions even today.

However, the latest remarks have sparked mixed reactions online. While some users admired Ravi for staying grounded despite his success, others mocked the statement, pointing out the irony of describing oneself as poor while staying in a seven-star hotel. Comments such as “Aisi gareebi bhagwan sabko de” and “Poor people don’t stay in seven-star hotels” quickly began circulating across social media, with many users responding to the interview with sarcasm.

At the same time, several supporters defended the actor, arguing that Ravi was referring to a “poverty mindset” rather than his current financial condition. They said the psychological effects of growing up with financial insecurity often remain long after circumstances improve, making it difficult for people to spend freely even when they can afford to do so. Many praised the actor for remaining connected to his roots instead of embracing an extravagant lifestyle.

Ravi Kishan, who has worked extensively in Hindi, Bhojpuri and South Indian cinema, has recently been in the spotlight for discussing his remarkable weight-loss journey and disciplined lifestyle. The actor is currently balancing his political responsibilities with multiple film projects, including Border 2. Despite his busy schedule and success, Ravi insists that the lessons of his childhood continue to guide the way he lives, spends and values money.