Vishal Dadlani Reacts Sarcastically to PM Modi’s Viral Video, Flags Misogyny and Gaslighting – Read Here!

Vishal Dadlani reacted sarcastically to PM Narendra Modi’s “forgive the youth” video. He criticised the comments on student protests, saying they reflected misogyny, gaslighting, and unfair treatment of young people. Singer Vishal Dadlani reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent video about the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. In the video, the Prime Minister said he forgives the young people who allegedly abused him during the protest. His statement came after a viral video showed a woman from Noida allegedly using abusive language against him, and an FIR was later filed against her.

Vishal Dadlani, who has supported the student protest from the beginning, responded with a sarcastic video. He later said that young people would happily praise leaders if their real problems and concerns were honestly understood and solved by the government.

Vishal Dadlani Opens With A Sarcastic Response

Vishal Dadlani opened his video on a sarcastic note and said, “Hello friends, aaj mera mann kar raha hai aapse lambi lambi, chodhun, nahi, baatein karu.” He further added, “Taiyaar ho na? Kyunki, matlab tear gas barsa to kya hua, laathiyan padi to kya hua, goliyan padi to kya hua, pellet gun chale to kya hua, lekin gaali. Desh ka yuva agar gaali de, to desh ke sanskaar kahaan ja rahe hain, aap soch sakte hain. Hamare dil ko bahut dard hua hai. Hai na? Magar goliyan, no problem. Woh sab theek hai. Arey haan, aapke gharon pe bhi gunde aayenge, FIR bhi karaaye jaayenge aapke facial recognition se, us pe bura mat maaniye, usmein koi badi baat nahin hai. Bachche jinhone apni awaaz apne haq ke liye uthai hai, unko bhi kuchla jaayega, no problem. Woh baat saari theek hai, usmein kisi ko koi aapatti nahin hai.”

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He further said that public attention had moved away from the concerns raised by the students. Speaking about the protests, he said: “Aakrosh agar hai, to gaaliyon pe, gaaliyan. Achha, kuch logon ko aakrosh is baat ka hai ki paper leak hue, logon ke career barbaad hue, 20 students ne suicide commit kar liya, jo unke parents ne mehnat-mashakkat ki thi unhein exam karwane ki, woh saara paani mein bah gaya. Lekin us par yeh aakrosh nahin hai.”

Singer Calls Out ‘Misogyny’ And ‘Gaslighting’

During the video, Dadlani questioned what he called misogyny and gaslighting, while speaking about public reactions to women allegedly using abusive language during the protests and demonstrations across Delhi. He mentioned, “Gaaliyan khaas karke yeh ki betiyaan gaaliyan de rahi hain. Haalaanki betiyon aur beton mein is level pe farq karna, isko misogyny kehte hain. Aur goliyan chalwa ke, maar dilwa ke, bill poora students pe phaad dena, ise gaslighting kehte hain.”

Vishal Dadlani Says Better Governance Will Win Over Youth

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, Dadlani shared his advice, saying, “Aapko advice de sakta hoon ki ghamand kam kijiye, PR kam kijiye, aur woh gande reels jo bana rahe hain aap log, woh please banana band kijiye. Bhagwan ke liye koi achha script writer rakh lijiye, please. Yeh kya hai? Aur kaise-kaise actor hain? Kitne paaltu rakhe hain aapne, unko use kijiye.” He ended by saying real connection with young people comes from solving their problems and listening to their concerns, not messaging.

As per Dadlani, “Connection agar banaani hai sir, youth se, to please asli waali banaaiye, based on mutual understanding. Unki jo problems hain, unko aap solve kijiye. Bas connection ban jaayega khud. Koi badi baat nahin hai. Yeh jo desh ka yuva hai na, sach mein bahut matlab pyaar se bhare-bhare hue log hain. Aap yeh protest mein dekhiye, hansi mazaak mein poora protest kiye hain sir. Theek hai? Aap agar achha kaam kar do, sach mein, education, shiksha ki jo vyavastha hai, usmein agar parivartan actually le aao, to yeh aapke gun gaayenge. Theek hai?”

What Prompted Vishal Dadlani’s Reaction?

Vishal Dadlani reacted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Friday night, saying he forgives the young people who abused him during the Jantar Mantar protest. Modi was referring to the protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. Dadlani has openly supported the student movement and has spoken in favour of the protesters from the beginning.