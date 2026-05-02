Malaika Arora Calls Out Age Bias: ‘Women Ae Questioned, Men Are Not’

Actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora has once again sparked an important conversation around gender bias, this time highlighting how women are disproportionately questioned about ageing while men are largely spared such scrutiny. Reflecting on her decades-long journey in the entertainment industry, she pointed out the stark difference in how ageing is perceived and discussed when it comes to men versus women.

Speaking candidly, Malaika noted that questions about age “catching up” are almost exclusively directed at women. She that she has rarely, if ever, seen men in the industry being subjected to similar lines of questioning. Her remarks underline a broader societal pattern where a woman’s appearance and age are constantly under the microscope, often overshadowing her achievements and professional contributions.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Malaika has witnessed firsthand how narratives around women in showbiz are shaped. Despite evolving conversations around equality, she suggested that deeply rooted biases still persist. Women, particularly those in the public eye, continue to face pressure to maintain certain standards of youth and beauty, while men are often allowed to age without facing comparable judgment.

However, Malaika made it clear that her personal motivation does not stem from external validation or societal expectations. She shared that her drive comes from within, focusing on growth, creativity, and the desire to build a meaningful legacy. For her, each day is an opportunity to start afresh, to create something worthwhile, and to make her family proud. This outlook, she indicated, has helped her navigate the pressures that come with being in the spotlight.

Her perspective also reflects a larger shift in how some women in the industry are reclaiming the narrative around ageing. Instead of viewing age as a limitation, many are embracing it as a marker of experience and confidence. Malaika’s own approach aligns with this mindset, as she continues to stay active professionally while advocating for a more balanced and fair discourse around ageing.