Director Sanoj Mishra Faces POCSO Case Amid ‘Diary of Manipur’ Controversy; Appeals to PM Modi

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, known for his film The Diary of Manipur, is currently embroiled in serious legal trouble after a case was registered against him in Kerala under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The development comes amid an ongoing controversy involving his film’s lead actress, Monalisa, and her marriage to Farman Khan. According to reports, an FIR invoking provisions of the POCSO Act has been filed against Sanoj Mishra in Kerala.

Sanoj Mishra

Sanoj Mishra Faces POCSO Case

Authorities are currently searching for the director. The exact details of the allegations in the FIR have not been publicly verified in full, and the matter remains under investigation. In response, Mishra released a video on social media addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he is being targeted for speaking out on sensitive issues.

Sanoj Mishra

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In his video statement, Sanoj Mishra alleged that he is facing retaliation for raising concerns about what he described as a Love Jihad case involving actress Monalisa. He claimed that he had supported and trained her for his film and later raised objections after learning about her marriage. Mishra further alleged that he possesses evidence of serious crimes, including coercion and abduction, though these claims have not been independently verified by authorities at this stage.

Monalisa

He also stated that despite his claims, legal action has instead been taken against him, while the main accused, in his words, remains free. The director revealed that he is currently facing severe financial distress, claiming debts amounting to crores due to the stalled release of The Diary of Manipur. He described his family situation as critical, citing health issues and ongoing harassment.

Sanoj Mishra

In an emotional appeal, Mishra said he continues to fight for what he believes is the truth, even as legal pressure mounts against him. The controversy centers around Monalisa’s marriage to Farman Khan on March 11, 2026. While Monalisa has publicly stated that she married of her own free will, her family has alleged coercion and claimed she was a minor at the time.