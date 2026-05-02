Diljit Dosanjh’s Fiery Concert Moment: Why He Said “Jitne Jhande Dikhane Dikhao”

At a recent concert, renowned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh spoke to some upset people, and the moment spread quickly on social media. In the popular video, he says, “Show as many flags as you want,” which left fans wondering what happened. Here’s why the famous singer said that during his show, starting online discussions. Diljit Dosanjh is one of India’s top singers, with fans all over the world thanks to his music and lively shows. He’s now on his AURA world tour, packing venues everywhere he goes. His concerts sell out fast in India and abroad, showing his huge popularity.

Most fans at the recent show loved his energy and stage style. But a small group ruined things by waving flags to protest against him. This broke the mood, so Diljit got annoyed for a moment and called them out for spoiling the event.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh get angry at the protesters?

A video from Diljit’s concert abroad went viral on social media. As DNA reported, he appears upset with some people who held up flags and protested. We don’t know the exact reason, but some say they were mad about his spot on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and not visiting flood-hit areas in Punjab.

Diljit replied that he went on the show to talk about his state, not his movies or songs. He said his team helped the flood areas in Punjab. He shared his strong love for Punjab and how he always mentions it everywhere. He stressed that proudly representing Punjab is his main job, no matter where he is. “The shows I do, I talk about Punjab. I didn’t push my songs or anything. I went there for Punjab. Show as many flags as you want,” he said firmly. For context, Diljit went back to Jimmy Fallon’s show after his first time in 2024. They called him the world’s top Punjabi artist, and his fans have grown since.

Diljit Dosanjh’s acting projects

Moreover, on the movie side, Diljit was last seen in Anurag Singh’s war film Border 2. He acted with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and more. It’s a follow-up to JP Dutta’s classic 1997 movie Border.

Next,Diljit Dosanjh’s in Imtiaz Ali’s old-time love story Main Vaapas Aaunga, with Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. It comes out on June 12, made by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films. This pairs him again with Imtiaz after their hit Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. The story mixes feelings, music, old memories, and classic romance.