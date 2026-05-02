Orry’s Cheeky NDA Joke Fuels ‘Bisleri Vath’ Buzz Around Mystery Bollywood Star

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again grabbed the internet’s attention, this time with a witty response to a viral Instagram reel that made an unusual claim about a Bollywood actor. The reel alleged that a certain celebrity insists on bathing exclusively with bottled water, specifically from Bisleri, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation online.

The video, shared by influencer Riddhima Samanta, who claimed to be associated with the film and television industry, described what she called a behind-the-scenes “tantrum” of an unnamed actor. According to her, the actor demands that a full tank of bottled water be arranged on set solely for bathing purposes. The claim, unusual and extravagant, quickly caught the attention of viewers and began circulating widely across social media platforms.

Orry’s reaction to the reel added a new twist to the story. Responding in the comments, he joked that he had made the influencer and others sign a non-disclosure agreement and that legal action could follow. While clearly tongue-in-cheek, his remark intensified the intrigue surrounding the claim, prompting users to wonder whether there was any truth behind the anecdote.

As the conversation gained traction, social media users began speculating about the identity of the actor in question. Several names were floated in the comments section, with some users even sharing anecdotal experiences from past film shoots. Among the names mentioned was Ranveer Singh, though none of these claims were verified. The discussion soon evolved into a guessing game, with netizens debating the plausibility of such a demand and whether it reflected real industry practices or exaggerated storytelling.

The episode highlights how quickly unverified claims can snowball into viral conversations, especially when amplified by popular figures like Orry. Known for his close association with Bollywood celebrities and frequent appearances at high-profile events, Orry has built a strong social media presence. His humorous and often cryptic online interactions regularly attract attention, and this instance was no different.

Beyond the immediate buzz, the incident also sheds light on the fascination audiences have with the lifestyles of celebrities. Stories of unusual demands or lavish habits often capture public imagination, blurring the line between fact and fiction. In this case, the idea of bathing with bottled water became a talking point not just for its extravagance, but also for what it suggests about perceptions of celebrity culture.

Meanwhile, Bisleri, one of India’s most recognisable bottled water brands, inadvertently found itself at the centre of the conversation. Founded in 1969, the company has become synonymous with packaged drinking water in the country, making it an easy reference point in such viral claims.