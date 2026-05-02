TV Actress Anna Jaisinghani Dedicated Herself To Worship of Lord Krishna Choosing Spirituality Over Fame

Former television actress Anna Jaisinghani has taken a path few in the entertainment industry dare to follow of leaving behind the glamour of Mumbai to embrace a life of devotion in Vrindavan. Now known as Anna Pari Harivanshi, the actress has dedicated herself to the worship of Lord Krishna, choosing spirituality and simplicity over fame and fortune. Hailing from Gwalior, Anna had a passion for dance and creativity since childhood.

Anna Jaisinghani

Anna Jaisinghani Dedicated Herself To Lord Krishna

Determined to carve a unique identity, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams. In 2011, she began working as a freelance choreographer and even collaborated with stars like Salman Khan and choreographer Thomas Paulson. Despite finding success in choreography, Anna aspired to become an actress. She trained at Balaji Telefilms, founded by Ekta Kapoor, and went on to appear in popular crime-based shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol.

Anna Jaisinghani

Also Read: “Show As Many Flags As You Want”, Diljit Dosanjh Addressed Individuals Chanting Slogans Against Him During His Performance

Her breakthrough came with Dekha Ek Khwaab, where she played Chakki, the best friend of the lead character, a role that helped her gain recognition in the television industry. While working in Mumbai, Anna became friends with individuals associated with ISKCON. Accompanying them to the temple gradually transformed her lifestyle and mindset. She adopted spiritual practices, including a sattvic diet, giving up onion, garlic, alcohol, and non-vegetarian food.

Anna Jaisinghani

Over time, her connection with devotion deepened, and she began praying to Kunj Bihari (Lord Krishna) for a chance to visit Vrindavan. Anna shares that a life-altering moment came when Premanand Ji Maharaj appeared in her dream, urging her to continuously chant the holy name. This experience left a profound impact on her and became the catalyst for her spiritual journey.

Anna Jaisinghani

Soon after, she moved to Vrindavan, took initiation under Maharaj Ji, and committed herself entirely to devotion. Through her YouTube channel, “Mero Vrindavan,” she often speaks about how she now views the material world as an illusion and believes true peace lies in constant remembrance of Krishna.