Sunil Grover Stuns Fans After His Striking Accurate Appearance As Donald Trump On The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedy King, Sunil Grover is once again proving why he remains one of the most versatile performers in Indian entertainment. Known for his unmatched mimicry and transformative characters, Grover has now stunned fans by stepping into the shoes of none other than Donald Trump. A new video featuring Sunil Grover impersonating Donald Trump has taken social media by storm.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover Enacts Donald Trump

Dressed in a strikingly accurate look, Grover perfectly captures Trump’s signature expressions, tone, and body language, making it nearly impossible for viewers to recognize the comedian at first glance. The clip, reportedly part of an advertisement, showcases Grover’s attention to detail and his ability to fully embody a character. Fans have flooded social media with praise, calling it one of his most impressive transformations yet.

Sunil Grover

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Among those impressed was Archana Puran Singh, who couldn’t hold back her admiration. Reacting to the video, she wrote, “OMG! Is there anything you can’t do, Sunil Grover?” While most viewers applauded his performance, a few offered a humorous twist, suggesting that in certain frames, Grover resembled veteran actor Kader Khan more than Donald Trump.

Sunil Grover

This isn’t the first time Sunil Grover has amazed audiences with his mimicry skills. Over the years, he has portrayed several legendary personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Gulzar, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. His recent portrayal of Kader Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show also grabbed headlines for its accuracy and comic timing. From Bollywood legends to cricket icons like Kapil Dev, Grover has consistently delivered performances that blur the line between imitation and reality.

Sunil Grover

Fans were thrilled when Sunil Grover reunited with Kapil Sharma in 2024 after nearly seven years. Their collaboration on The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming on Netflix, brought back the magic audiences had long missed. One of the standout moments from the show included Grover’s portrayal of Salman Khan, which was so convincing that even Salman himself was left stunned. The much-talked-about “Salman vs. Salman” episode turned into a laughter riot, showcasing Grover’s brilliance at its peak.