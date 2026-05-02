Kunickaa Sadanand Slams Netizens After Facing Backlash For Her A Clip Showing Her Offering Chadar At Sufi Shrine

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, known for her candid personality and recent appearance on Bigg Boss 19, has addressed a social media controversy after a video of her visiting a mazhar went viral. The controversy began when a clip surfaced showing Kunickaa offering a chadar at a Sufi shrine. The video quickly drew mixed reactions online, with some users questioning her beliefs and even dragging singer Kumar Sanu into the debate.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand Gave Befitting Reply To Trolls

One social media post criticized her actions, attempting to link religious practices with political views, sparking further discussion and backlash. In response, Kunickaa shared another video presenting a broader picture of her spiritual life. In the clip, she is seen participating in a Bhagwat Katha, as well as engaging in acts of service like distributing food. Through her caption, she made her stance clear, she respects all religions equally.

Kunickaa Sadanand

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She emphasized that she visits not only mazars but also temples, churches, and gurdwaras, highlighting her inclusive approach to faith. Her clarification video received a wide range of reactions. While many users supported her and advised her to ignore online trolls, others criticized her for engaging in social media debates. Some comments defended her right to practice faith freely, pointing out that spirituality is a personal matter and does not require validation from others.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa has also been vocal about her views on faith and inner growth. She recently shared that being religious and being spiritual are not the same. According to her, true spirituality lies in forgiveness, compassion, and inner peace, not just rituals or chanting. She mentioned that remembering God gives her strength, much like the peace she finds in her connection with her Guru.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand has never shied away from discussing her personal life. In a conversation with one of the media houses, she openly spoke about her past relationships, revealing that she has experienced multiple relationships and marriages. She emphasized that she values honesty, love, and commitment, adding that she always gives her 100 percent in any relationship.