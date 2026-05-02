‘I Worried About Pregnancy’, Kanika Mann Shared Traumatic Experience of Cousin Touching Inappropriately From Her Childhood

Television actress Kanika Mann, currently seen in Naagin 7, has opened up about deeply personal experiences from her past, along with her journey in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the actress spoke candidly about her childhood, family restrictions, and the challenges she faced while chasing her dreams. Kanika Mann, who gained widespread recognition with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, revealed that she grew up in a conservative family where pursuing a career in acting was not encouraged.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann Reveals Dark Secret

Despite her passion, her family, especially her father was initially against her entering the glamour industry. Determined to follow her ambitions, Kanika quietly began working without informing her family. She even shot her first project in secret, and her parents only discovered her involvement in the industry much later. Today, she stands as one of the popular faces on Indian television, proving her resilience and determination.

Kanika Mann

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During her conversation with one of the media houses, Kanika shared a traumatic incident from her childhood. She revealed that a cousin had behaved inappropriately with her during vacations, an experience that left her frightened and confused at a very young age. She recalled being in the fourth grade at the time, with little to no understanding of what had happened.

Kanika Mann

The fear was so intense that she began worrying about becoming pregnant, despite not knowing how pregnancy actually works. Misguided information she had overheard led her to believe that eating papaya could prevent pregnancy, prompting her to consume it excessively out of fear. Kanika admitted that she did not speak about the incident to her parents back then.

Kanika Mann

Like many children in similar situations, she feared being blamed or misunderstood. The silence and confusion had a lasting psychological impact on her during her growing years. It was only much later in life that she found the courage to open up to her family about the experience. Sharing her story marked an important step in her healing journey, allowing her to process the trauma and gradually move forward.