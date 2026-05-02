Samay Raina Roasts Everyone On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, & Sidhu Paaji

After months of controversy and public scrutiny, comedians Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are finally stepping back into the spotlight—together. The duo is set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show, marking their first joint comeback since India’s Got Latent controversy. A newly released promo from Netflix has already created a buzz online. In the clip, Samay Raina is seen in top form, roasting everyone on stage, including host Kapil Sharma, judge Archana Puran Singh, and even Sidhu Paaji.

Samay Raina

Samay Raina Roasts Kapil Sharma

Standing beside him, Ranveer Allahbadia praises Samay, saying he has a very pure heart. Kapil quickly fires back with a witty jab, joking about Samay managing to get his own show cancelled yet still keeping Ranveer around, sending the audience into fits of laughter. The banter doesn’t stop there. When Ranveer mentions how their friendship has grown stronger over the past year, Samay delivers a cheeky response, hinting that the feeling may not be entirely mutual.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

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Kapil adds another punchline, joking that friendships often blossom when people are booked under the same legal section. Samay also shares a humorous yet heartfelt moment, recalling his childhood dream of appearing on television with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the team, only to quip that they all moved to OTT platforms instead.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

In another promo shared on social media, Samay excitedly announces his appearance on the show, claiming he hasn’t been informed about the guest joining him. Moments later, Ranveer walks in, leaving Samay mock-disappointed and the audience amused. The episode, promoted as a double dose of laughter, premiered on May 2 at 8 PM on Netflix, coinciding with global celebrations like World Laughter Day.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

The excitement around their comeback also brings back memories of the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. In February last year, Ranveer appeared on the show alongside Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, where certain remarks about sensitive topics sparked backlash. Multiple FIRs were filed against those involved, including Samay and Ranveer.